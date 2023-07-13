The Northern Premier League Midlands fixtures for the 2023/24 season were released today (Thursday) and the Bees will start on the road on Saturday, August 12 as they bid to improve on an impressive eighth-placed finish in their debut campaign last time out.

The opening game will be followed by a home clash with Cambridge City on Tuesday, August 15 before games at Shepshed Dynamo (August 22), at home to Walsall Wood (August 26) and away to Rugby Town on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 round off the month.

The festive period looks tasty for Mitch Austin’s team as they head to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Boxing Day before hosting Rugby on New Year’s Day.

The two clashes with Corby Town, which attracted huge crowds last season, will be at Steel Park on Saturday, December 9 and at the Harborough Town Community Ground on Saturday, March 16.

The return home clash with Diamonds will be the Easter Monday offering while Harborough will finish their season at home to Loughborough Dynamo on April 27.

HARBOROUGH TOWN NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE MIDLANDS FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 12: Anstey Nomads (A)

Tue 15: Cambridge City (H)

Tue 22: Shepshed Dynamo (A)

Sat 26: Walsall Wood (H)

Mon 28: Rugby Town (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Coleshill Town (H)

Sat 16: Bedworth United (A)

Sat 30: Boldmere St Michaels (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Hinckley Leicester Road (A)

Sat 14: Lye Town (H)

Sat 21: Gresley Rovers (A)

Sat 28: Coventry Sphinx (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Quorn (A)

Sat 11: Sporting Khalsa (H)

Sat 18: Loughborough Dynamo (A)

Sat 25: Sutton Coldfield Town (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Spalding United (H)

Sat 9: Corby Town (A)

Sat 16: Cambridge City (A)

Sat 23: Anstey Nomads (H)

Tue 26: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Rugby Town (H)

Sat 6: Walsall Wood (A)

Sat 13: Shepshed Dynamo (H)

Sat 20: Coventry Sphinx (A)

Sat 27: Gresley Rovers (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Bedworth United (H)

Sat 17: Boldmere St Michaels (A)

Sat 24: Hinckley Leicester Road (H)

MARCH

Sat 2: Lye Town (A)

Sat 16: Corby Town (H)

Sat 23: Spalding United (A)

Sat 30: Coleshill Town (A)

APRIL

Mon 1: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (H)

Sat 6: Sporting Khalsa (A)

Sat 13: Quorn (H)

Sat 20: Sutton Coldfield Town (A)