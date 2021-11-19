Harborough Town bring in forward Hoenes

Former Kettering Town forward Rhys Hoenes has signed for Harborough Town. Picture by Peter Short

Harborough Town have pulled off a bit of a coup after they completed the signing of forward Rhys Hoenes.

The former Kettering Town forward, who scored 22 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 campaign which ended with the Poppies winning the Southern League Premier Central title, sealed the move to the Harborough Town Community Stadium last night (Thursday).

Hoenes played under current Bees boss Mitch Austin when he was the assistant-manager at Kettering and now he has bolstered Harborough’s attacking options as they prepare to get back on the road to Wembley this weekend.

The Bees host Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South rivals Wellingborough Town in the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow with the clash between the two teams coming just over a month after Harborough defeated the same opponents 2-0 in a league clash.

Reflecting on the addition of Hoenes, Austin said: “Signing Rhys is a massive statement of intent for this club.

“We cannot wait for training to start and for Rhys to get playing and scoring goals which he has consistently done throughout his career at Step 3 level clubs and seeing what we can achieve during the rest of this season and beyond.”

The Bees will be back in league action next Tuesday night when they head to bottom side Biggleswade United.

Lutterworth Town maintained their impressive form in the UCL Premier Division South last Saturday with a 2-1 home success over Godmanchester Rovers.

Marshal Keenan and Tendai Daire were on target for the Swifts who moved back into third place in the table.

Lutterworth are without a game this weekend as they were due to take on Peterborough Northern Star but it was revealed this week that Northern Star have folded their two senior teams and have withdrawn from the United Counties League.

Josh Dixon’s team must now wait until next Tuesday night for their next game when they are due to travel to fellow high-flyers Newport Pagnell Town.

Lutterworth Athletic will bid to end their poor run of form in UCL Division One this weekend.

It’s now nine games without a win for Athletic who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Clifton All Whites last Saturday.