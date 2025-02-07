Harborough Town are out to set record straight against struggling Lowestoft

New Harborough Town signing Dempsey Arlott-John in action at AFC Telford (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town will be aiming to right a wrong from earlier in the season when they host struggling Lowestoft Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees turned in one of their poorest performances of the campaign when they were beaten 1-0 on the east coast at the end of October, and Mitch Austin and his players will be aiming to put the record straight in the rematch.

Lowestoft will arrive at the Bee Hive sitting just one place and one point above the relegation zone, and on a run of five straight league defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until just before Christmas, Harborough were also in that relegation picture, but a run of just one defeat in nine matches has seen them fly up the table.

They sit eighth after an excellent 0-0 draw at leaders AFC Telford United last weekend, a match that saw a Harborough debut for attacker Dempsey Arlott-John, who has joined the club after leaving Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town.

A former trainee at home town club Leicester City, Arlott-John has played for Harborough previously and the 23-year-old is now back at the Bee Hive aiming to get his career back up and running after a frustrating season that started at Rushall Olympic, before he made the switch to Brackley in December.

"As a group, we are probably trying to move the ball from side-to-side a little bit more than we did earlier in the season, and when we are in possession we have probably evolved a little bit," assistant boss Dave Staff told @HarbTownFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dempsey is another player whose strength is in those one-v-one situations.

"He has not played as much football as he would have liked to over the past two or three months, so will probably take time to get to the levels he wants to. But you saw glimpses on Saturday of what he is all about.

"He has good pace off the mark and he can go both ways, so hopefully he can be a strong part of the group."

Meanwhile, Joel Carta and Amar Sandhu have both signed for Corby Town on dual registration with the Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are in the frame to make their Steelmen debuts in Saturday's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash with Anstey Nomands at Steel Park.

Left-back Sandhu has been a regular first team squad member for the Bees in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central this season, making 14 starts and 19 from the bench, while midfielder Carta has also featured, making two starts and six substitute appearances.