Harborough Town all set for a title celebration

Harborough Town will be celebrating winning the United Counties League Premier Division South title this weekend

Harborough Town will lift the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South title on Saturday when they head to Buildbase FA Vase finalists Newport Pagnell Town for the final game of the season.

The Bees claimed a 2-1 victory at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday before seeing off local rivals Lutterworth Town 6-0 at the Harborough Town Community Ground on Easter Monday.

Those results sent Mitch Austin’s team through the 100-point barrier and they are three clear of second-placed Hinckley Leicester Road with a goal difference of 20 more than their nearest rivals.

Confirming the title is now a formality but boss Austin wants to finish the most sensational of campaigns in the right manner.

“It was exactly what we wanted and needed last weekend,” the Bees boss said.

“We had two really tough games. The Sphinx one was an incredible result to score in the 86th minute in an evenly-contested game but that’s what big players do, they arrive at the right time.

“One of the lads has worked out that if we win on Saturday then our points per game ratio will be the highest in the United Counties League going back to 1989.

“To be even spoken about in the same bracket as the great UCL teams like Long Buckby and Ford Sports from over the years is enough for me. You don’t forget these teams and you always hope that it might be you one day.

“What we have done is a superb achievement. The players have been outstanding.

Our club is one that is on the absolute rise and I am very lucky to be the manager. Long may it continue.”

Austin paid special tribute to central defender Paul Malone who, remarkably, scored four goals in Monday’s big win over Lutterworth.

“Paul Malone needs a massive shoutout for the weekend,” Austin added.

“He has been a real leader both on and off the pitch with his performance, personality and will to win. It’s the same with Gary Mulligan. They have both been key to getting us over the line.

“Paul had the bit between his teeth on Monday, he just wanted to win.