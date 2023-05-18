Harborough to face a few different faces in second Step 4 campaign
Harborough Town now know who they will be facing in the Northern Premier League Midlands next season.
The Football Association revealed the National League System allocations for the 2023/24 campaign earlier this week.
And Harborough will be having another crack at Step 4 after enjoying a very respectable first-ever season at the level last time out.
The Bees finished in eighth place after being promoted in 2022 and they will have no fewer than seven different clubs to face when the new season begins.
The most notable, perhaps, is AFC Rushden & Diamonds who have been placed in the division following their relegation from Step 3 last season.
Coventry Sphinx and Rugby Town are also included after they were promoted from the United Counties League Premier Division South while Anstey Nomads and Quorn came up from the Premier Division North.
The other new teams in the division are Lye Town and Walsall Wood.
Mitch Austin’s team will again come up against familiar foes with the likes of Corby Town, Spalding United and Coleshill Town remaining in the league but Chasetown, who finished sixth last season, have been moved into the Northern Premier League West for next season.
Northern Premier League Midlands for 2023/24: AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Anstey Nomads, Bedworth United, Boldmere St Michaels, Cambridge City, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Coventry Sphinx, Gresley Rovers, Harborough Town, Hinckley Leicester Road, Loughborough Dynamo, Lye Town, Quorn, Rugby Town, Shepshed Dynamo, Spalding United, Sporting Khalsa, Sutton Coldfield Town, Walsall Wood.