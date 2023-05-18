The Football Association revealed the National League System allocations for the 2023/24 campaign earlier this week.

And Harborough will be having another crack at Step 4 after enjoying a very respectable first-ever season at the level last time out.

The Bees finished in eighth place after being promoted in 2022 and they will have no fewer than seven different clubs to face when the new season begins.

Harborough Town will renew acquaintances with Corby Town amongst others next season. Picture by David Tilley

The most notable, perhaps, is AFC Rushden & Diamonds who have been placed in the division following their relegation from Step 3 last season.

Coventry Sphinx and Rugby Town are also included after they were promoted from the United Counties League Premier Division South while Anstey Nomads and Quorn came up from the Premier Division North.

The other new teams in the division are Lye Town and Walsall Wood.

Mitch Austin’s team will again come up against familiar foes with the likes of Corby Town, Spalding United and Coleshill Town remaining in the league but Chasetown, who finished sixth last season, have been moved into the Northern Premier League West for next season.