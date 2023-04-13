It’s already been a successful first-ever campaign at Step 4 for the Bees following their terrific treble of last season.

And there is still all to play for as the current campaign enters the latter stages.

Mitch Austin’s team enjoyed an excellent Easter weekend as they claimed a 2-1 home success over Shepshed Dynamo and then followed that up with one of their best wins of the campaign as they secured a 1-0 victory at Boldmere St Michaels, who currently hold the final play-off spot, on Easter Monday.

Ben Williams stepped up to score from the penalty spot to give Harborough Town a 1-0 success at Boldmere St Michaels on Easter Monday

It means that Harborough are just three points behind Boldmere with two to play.

Austin’s team head to Loughborough Dynamo this weekend before rounding things off with a home game against Dereham Town on April 22.

The two victories over the Easter weekend made it four in a row with the Bees hitting a purple patch just at the right time to keep their hopes alive.

Against Shepshed, they opened the scoring after 18 minutes with Joel Carta lashing home after Paul Malone had headed a Josh Walsh cross back across goal.

And it was Malone who doubled the advantage six minutes into the second period with a trademark header.

Jordan Smith pulled a goal back for the visitors in the final 10 minutes but Harborough saw things out.

Just 48 hours later, they faced a tough trip to Boldmere and were under pressure early on with captain Ben Williams having to clear an early effort off the line.

But Harborough created chances themselves with Carta shooting over while the home goalkeeper made saves to deny Williams and Dodzi Agbenu.

However, with 13 minutes to go, the Bees grabbed the only goal of the game with Williams converting from the penalty spot after a Dan Forbes shot had struck the arm of a home defender.