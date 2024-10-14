Harborough handed tough trip to Tonbridge Angels in FA Cup first round

The FA Cip trophy

Harborough Town have been handed a testing trip to fellow non-League side Tonbridge Angels in the first round of the FA Cup.

Mitch Austin's team have reached the first round for the first time in the club's history, but missed out on a clash with one the EFL's big guns.

Instead they must travel to Vanarama National League South side Tonbridge.

The Angels are currently 10th in their league, having claimed 17 points from 10 matches.

They sealed their place in the first round wioth a 1-0 win at Cray Wanderers on Saturday.

The first round draw was staged at Bradford City's Valley Parade stadium, and broadcast live on BBC2.

A brief highlight package ahead of the draw featured Ben Stephens' late penalty strike that sealed the fourth qualfiying round win over Bury FC on Saturday.

Kelly Somers presented the show, with the draw being made by former Watford, Portsmouth and Sheffield United forward Danny Webber.

He drew the away teams and was joined by former Everton, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall, who is also a former Bradford City player and manager, and was doing the honours for home teams.

Ties are due to be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4.