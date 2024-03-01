Luis Rose shows his delight after he netted Harborough's second goal in their 2-0 win over Hinckley LRFC (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin's side stayed in control of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division title race with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Hinckley LRFC last weekend.

Jordon Crawford opened the scoring for the Bees in the 10th-minute, with new signing Luis Rose then sealing the points with the second three minutes from time.

In between those strikes, Hinckley caused Town plenty of problems, and the home side were indebted to goalkeeper Elliott Taylor as he made a couple of crucial saves with the score at 1-0.

"Hinckley had a really good second half and put us under a lot of pressure," said assistant boss Dave Staff, talking to Bees Radio.

"In the first-half we probably shaded it in terms of chances and shots, but we almost played it like a counter-attacking team and I think you have to give them a lot of credit as they are really good on the ball.

"In the second half they dominated possession and probably territory as well.

"We minimised their shots, but we needed Elliott to be on top form, and luckily we do dogged quite well, we are a resilient group and we had to be on Saturday.

"That final moment when we got the second goal made a big difference, and was a huge sigh of relief."

Rose started in attack and was one of three new signings to feature in the game, with the others, loan singing Luca Miller and Jordan Nicholson, both coming off the bench in the second half.

Rose has made the switch to Harborough from their title rivals Anstey Nomads, for whom he scored 15 goals this season, and Staff was pleased with his debut performance.

"Luis has had to work hard and he can do that as he is a good athlete," said Staff.

"He had his opportunity, he's took it, and I think he fits in really well.

"He is versatile and I think he can play in any of those attacking positions, either up top or in behind. He is going to be a useful addition for us."