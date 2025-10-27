Harborough dismiss Diamonds to set up home Trophy date with Enfield Town

Danny Newton netted the first Harborough goal in their 4-1 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town have been handed a home tie against Step 2 side Enfield Town in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Bees were 4-1 winners over AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the first round on Saturday, and their reward is another home game, this time against Enterprise National League South strugglers.

Enfield are currently fifth bottom of the National League South, having won just three of their 13 league games to date, and the will make the trip to the Bee Hive on Saturday, November 15.

The north London outfit were beaten 1-0 at Horsham in the league at the weekend, and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Mitch Austin's side made light work of Step 4 side Diamonds in their Trophy clash on Saturday.

Danny Newton opened the scoring on four minutes, with Devon Kelly-Evans extending the lead midway through the first half.

It stayed at 2-0 until 13 minutes from time, when Connor Kennedy made it 3-0, and four minutes into time added on Kennedy was again on target to put his side 4-0 up.

Diamonds then netted a consolation nine minutes into stoppage time to make the final score 4-1.

"It was professional at times," assistant boss Dave Staff told @HarbTownFC. "Could we have played better at times? Yes.

"There were moments in the first half where we caused ourselves a little bit of pressure just by maybe being a bit sloppy in possession.

"But we wanted to put a good team out and we wanted to keep the momentum up and I think that we did that and probably did deserve the win in the end."

Harborough now have a free week before they return to Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central duty on Saturday with a trip to Royston Town.

Royston are currently third-from-bottom in the Premier Central table, and have failed to win any of their six home games to date - mustering just three points out of a possible 18.