Harborough chasing Easter Monday victory to keep alive their play-off dream
The Bees go into the final two games of the season sitting in sixth place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, three points adrift of fifth-placed Stamford, although they do have a superior goal difference.
So they need to beat Barwell and then hope for a slip from Stamford, who face a tough trip to Spalding United on Monday.
The Bees were 1-0 winners at struggling Redditch United on Good Friday, with the only goal scored by Ben Stephens on 32 minutes.
That briefly saw them back in the top five, but Stamford's 2-0 win over Banbury United on Saturday saw them go back up to fifth and the final play-off place.
"I still think there are going to be twists and turns in the league," manager Mitch Austin told Bees Radio.
"Nobody would have seen us losing to St Ives last week, especially with the form we have been in, and we are all looking at each other.
"We are all hoping somebody fades off, but let's see the best teams get in there and then see where it takes us.
"We wanted to go into Monday still having a chance, and we have done that."
A win over Barwell will ensure Harborough will go into their final game of the season at AFC Sudbury on Saturday still with a chance of reaching the play-offs.
