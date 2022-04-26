Harborough boss Mitch already excited for the step up

It was a weekend of celebration after Harborough Town clinched the United Counties League Premier Division South title

The Bees wrapped up the United Counties League Premier Division South title with a 2-2 draw at Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Paul Malone and Nat Ansu.

Harborough can now look forward to moving to the next level, most likely in the Northern Premier League Midlands, and boss Austin is already excited about what lies ahead.

“We will be looking at our recruitment and scouting processes for next season,” the Bees boss said.

“We have a small scouting team of one at the moment but we will try to get that up to three or four for next season so that we have knowledge of everyone we will come up against.

“I’m not saying we will go into it with pressure on us to win the league but we definitely won’t be there just to take part.”

Austin, meanwhile, was delighted to see his team round off their memorable campaign by ensuring there was a three-point gap between them and runners-up Hinckley Leicester Road.

“We still weren’t getting too carried away and we wanted to win the league by points instead of goal difference and we are glad we have done it by three points,” Austin added.