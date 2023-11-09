​Boss Mitch Austin insists in-form Harborough Town's lofty league position is currently of no interest to him.

Harborough goalkeeper James Dadge has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Northampton Town

​The Bees claimed a sixth straight win in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday, seeing off hosts Quorn Town 1-0.

They then claimed an excellent 1-1 draw at Hinckley LRFC on Tuesday night, with Connor Kennedy netting a 65th-minute equalsier after the home side had taken a 19th-minute lead.

The results meant the Bees go into Saturday’s home date with Sporting Khalsa in third place in the table, just two points behind leaders Loughborough Dynamo with two games in hand.

They also have a game in hand on second-placed Anstey Nomads, who they trail by a single point, so things are looking very good for Austin and his players.

But the Town manager believes the league table doesn't start to take shape until around the turn of the year, and he won't be focusing on it until then.

"The league table right now is irrelevant to me," said Austin.

"I will start having a little look at Christmas, and seeing how we can kick on from there, or what we have got to aim for.

"We are a side that is aiming for a play-off place, and if we can get the last one then we would be very, very happy.

"So right now being second, third, or wherever we are, it doesn't really bother us.

"We will just carry on, continue to knuckle down, and see where we are at Christmas, and then see where we go after that."

Saturday's 1-0 win at Quorn was secured with a 15th-minute strike from Dan Forbes.

It was a crucial win for the Bees, who had been dealt a blow before kick-off with the news that goalkeeper James Dadge had been recalled by parent club Northampton Town.

The Cobblers' first choice shot-stopper Lee Burge has suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks, and the league one club needs Dadge back in its ranks.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in the Cobblers' 3-1 FA Cup first round defeat at home to Barrow on Saturday, and will be needed again for this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Burton Albion.

In Dadge’s place, Elliott Taylor went between the sticks for the Bees and produced a strong performance to keep a clean sheet, and he was again in goal in midweek.

On Saturday the Bees host a Sporting Khalsa side that will be reeling after they were thrashed 6-0 at home by Corby Town last weekend.