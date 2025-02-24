Harborough battle past rock-botton Biggleswade to maintain promotion hopes
But assistant boss Dave Staff admitted his team had been given a severe test by the strugglers.
Luis Rose opened the scoring on the half-hour before Alex Morris sealed the win with a 63rd-minute header, but just a few minutes before that second strike, Elliott Taylor made a crucial penalty save to maintain his team's narrow lead.
It turned out to be a pivotal moment, with the win ensuring Harborough stay seventh in the table, five points off the top five while they are also just nine points off leaders Bedford Town - with three games in hand.
Manager Mitch Austin wasn't at the game on Saturday, meaning assistant Staff took charge and said: "I am delighted. The way the lads applied themselves was great.
"You understand Biggleswade are bottom of the league, but I went to watch them on Tuesday and I have spoken to the guys at Telford and Banbury about them, and they are not bad.
"They make the pitch open and expansive and that was hard, so all respect to them, they have some really good players.
"So I am relieved we got through it, and I think we deserved overall. I am not saying we weren't tested, we definitely were, but I am happy with three points."
On Taylor's penalty save, Staff said: "You need big players in big moments, and that would have changed the whole perspective of the game.
"It's not the first time Elliott has done it, and we needed it.
"We then had some great chances and should have put the game to bed, the boys know that, but that could be down to confidence."
Harborough now have a free midweek before they make the trip to Banbury United on Saturday (ko 3pm).
