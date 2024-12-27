Harborough battle back to claim crucial Boxing Day draw at Barwell

Action from Harborough Town's 2-2 draw at Barwell on Boxing Day (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town produced a stirring fightback to claim a 2-2 Boxing Day draw at Barwell and move themselves out of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central relegation zone.

Mitch Austin's side looked in real trouble at the half-time break as they trailed 2-0.

The Bees were stung by two goals in the space of three minutes as Scott McManus made it 1-0 on 35 minutes and Deen Master then quickly doubled that advantage.

Harborough got themselves back in the game 11 minutes into the second half when Ben Starkie netted, and they then secured a share of the spoils thanks to an Isaiah Osbourne own goal four minutes from time.

The points was enough to lift Borough out of the bottom four on goal difference from Lowestoft Town who were thrashed 7-2 at Leiston, who travel to the Bee Hive to take on Austin's side in their next game on Saturday (Dec 28, ko 3pm).

Harborough had dropped into the bottom four on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 at home by 10-man Alvechurch.