Harborough are up for the FA Cup!

Action from Harborough Town's 3-2 defeat to a Boston United XI in their final pre-season friendly last weekend. Picture courtesy of Harborough Town FC

The Bees head to United Counties League Premier Division North side Boston Town in the extra preliminary round on Saturday.

And while Harborough are now a step higher than this weekend’s opponents following their stunning title success last season, boss Mitch Austin is taking nothing for granted as he targets a positive start ahead of next weekend’s historic first match at Step 4 when the Bees host Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

“It’s a tough game for us,” Austin said.

“We did really well at that level last season and I would expect us to continue that on Saturday but we won’t underestimate them. I know they are a very good outfit.

“It would be great for morale if we could get the result on Saturday.

“We are going to show everyone respect, whether they are from a higher league or lower league than us. That’s our nature as a club.

“If we can get a result leading up to the Halesowen game then brilliant. If we don’t we will still be positive and try to get a result in our historic opening fixture at Step 4.”

The Bees rounded off an, overall, positive pre-season campaign with a 3-2 home defeat to a Boston United XI last Saturday with Nat Ansu and Rhys Kelly on target.

“Our pre-season has been really good and I want to thank Paul Cox and John Ramshaw at Boston for giving myself and Harborough Town the time of day for our last friendly,” Austin added.

“We haven’t been able to field our strongest side at any point but I think a lot of managers have experienced that this summer.

“People have been catching up on weddings and holidays that were delayed by Covid.

“But I have been pleased with it, we have worked extremely hard and the lads have given me everything.