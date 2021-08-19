Harborough are all set for a big FA Cup date

Harborough Town enjoyed a win over Rothwell Corinthians in the previous round of the FA Cup and take on higher-ranked Biggleswade FC in the competition this weekend. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Town turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend as they bid to maintain their superb start to the new season.

The Bees made it two wins out of two in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South last weekend with a 2-1 victory at Easington Sports.

First-half goals from Ben Williams and Scott Hollis proved decisive for Mitch Austin’s team.

It means Harborough have now won all three matches they have played in the early stages of the campaign after they saw off Rothwell Corinthians 2-0 in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup to earn their shot at higher-ranked opposition on Saturday.

Austin’s team welcome Southern League Division One Central outfit Biggleswade FC to the Harborough Town Community Ground (3pm kick-off) as they look to earn a place in Monday’s first qualifying round draw.

Lutterworth Town will be in UCL Premier Division South action on Saturday after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newark last Tuesday.

However, the Swifts bounced back from that in impressive fashion as they beat Wellingborough Town 4-0 to keep up their own unbeaten start in the league.

Craig Maisiri scored twice and further goals from Marshal Keenan and Abdul-Raheem Sunmonu wrapped things up.

Josh Dixon’s team head to Coventry Sphinx this weekend.

Lutterworth Athletic, meanwhile, bounced back from a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Belper United last Saturday with a 0-0 draw at Hinckley AFC on Tuesday evening.