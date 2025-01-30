Harborough aiming to bounce back as they head to new league leaders Telford

Harborough on the attack in their 1-0 defeat to Stourbridge on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to table-topping AFC Telford United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Mitch Austin's side suffered last-gasp heartbreak last weekend as their six-match winning streak was brought to an abrupt halt in a 1-0 home defeat to struggling Stourbridge, the visitors netting the only goal two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

Harborough missed the chance to move into the top five and play-off places, but they can make a real statement of promotion intent when they go to a Telford side that went top of the league with a 6-2 battering of title rivals Bedford Town in midweek.

Kevin Wilson’s side have beeen in around the top five all season, and now find themselves two points clear at the top, but the Bees can close to within just four points of the high-flyers with a win in Shropshire this weekend.

"Saturday was a disappointing day all round, but we have been in a really good place and need to keep a level head," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"We don't have to be stooping really low, because we have lost 1-0 and had multiple chances to win the game before they score one at the death.

"So we have to lick our wounds and go again."

And the Harborough boss added: "We will park this, lick our wounds, take our medicine and look at the run we have been on.

"We are a club on the rise and trying to be successful, trying to work out where we sit in the pecking order of all these big teams such as Stourbridge, who are massive.

"For them to celebrate and be really happy to beat us, shows the direction we are going in. Six wins in a row is incredible."

The Bees are likely to be without a clutch of key players for Saturday's game, including skipper Connor Kennedy.

"Connor did his groin in training, and hopefully it won't be too long, maybe a couple of weeks," said Austin.

"All I have been talking about is (Rob) Morgan and CK, and then he pulls up in training, so he is out for a little while.

"Ben Stephens is probably going to be out until after the Telford game as well, and Freddie Robinson is going to be tight for this weekend."