Good week for Harborough as preparations continue

Boss Mitch Austin welcomes one of his newest recruits Spencer Edwards. Picture courtesy of Harborough Town FC

The Bees claimed a 2-1 friendly success over Coventry Sphinx last Saturday, courtesy of two goals from Nat Ansu.

And they followed that up with an eye-catching 2-1 victory over Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

Paul Malone gave the Bees the lead with a first-half header and then, after the visitors had equalised, Rhys Kelly’s late goal sealed the success.

Harborough are back in friendly action against Bedford Town this weekend and they have also confirmed two new signings with Spencer Edwards and 16-year-old Dominik Wysocki both joining the club after impressing during pre-season.

Mitch Austin’s team, meanwhile, now know that their season will begin in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 6 when they travel to Boston Town.

Harborough will also play in the Isuzu FA Trophy for the first time this season and will head to Bedworth United in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 10.