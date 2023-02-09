The striker, who played such a crucial role in the Bees’ treble-winning campaign last season and in their move up to Step 4 this season, is moving to Australia and featured for the club for the final time in midweek.

And, in true fairytale style, Ireland grabbed the winning goal as he struck 12 minutes into the second half to give Harborough a fine 1-0 home win over in-form Chasetown.

It was Ireland’s 44th goal in 91 appearances for the club but they will now have to go forward without him as he heads ‘down under’.

James Ireland scored the winning goal in his final appearance for Harborough Town on Tuesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

The victory was an important one for Mitch Austin’s team as it keeps them in touch with the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

They are currently six points adrift of fifth-placed Sporting Khalsa but still have a game in hand.

The midweek success came after a goalless draw at Hinckley Leicester Road last weekend but the Bees are now unbeaten in their last three matches without conceding a goal along the way.

But that good run of form will be put to the ultimate test this weekend as they head to table-topping Halesowen Town.

The Yeltz are three points clear at the summit and have lost just four times so far this season.