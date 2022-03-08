Gary Mulligan leaves Corby Town for Harborough

Gary Mulligan. Photo: Alison Bagley

Gary Mulligan has joined Harborough Town.

The defender makes the switch from Corby Town, where he was captain of Gary Mills' side.

Bees boss Mitch Austin was delighted he could convince the 36-year-old Irishman to swap the Steelmen, currently 14th in the Northern Premier League Midlands, for the United Counties League Premier Division South leaders.

"Really pleased to get Mullers over the line," he tweeted.

"A very good friend of mine and a statement of what sort of players we want at the club. A top player."

Mulligans impressive career has seen him turn out for Wolves, Rushden & Diamonds, Sheffield United, Port Vale, Gilingham and Northampton Town.

In recent years he has featured for Gateshead, Brackley Town, Dunstable Town and Kettering Town.