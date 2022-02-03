Game on in the title race as Harborough Town close the gap

Harborough Town celebrate one of their goals in last weekend's 4-2 home win over Godmanchester Rovers. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Town have closed the gap on leaders Hinckley Leicester Road as the race for the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South title heats up.

The Bees secured a 4-2 success over Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday and then followed that up with a 2-0 derby-day win at Lutterworth Town on Tuesday night.

Leicester Road suffered a surprise 4-2 home loss to Cogenhoe United last weekend and the Bees’ two victories mean they are now just three points behind the table-toppers with a game in hand.

Mitch Austin’s team have now won an incredible 11 league games in a row but have a huge game ahead of them on Saturday when they take on third-placed Newport Pagnell Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

Goals from Ben Williams, James Ireland, Joel Carta and Dan Cooper earned Harborough all three points against Godmanchester on Saturday.

And then first-half efforts from Rhys Hoenes and Williams proved to be enough to take the bragging rights against the Swifts at Kong Park in midweek.

Lutterworth went into that clash on the back of an impressive 3-0 success at Wellingborough Town last weekend.

Marshal Keenan, Abdul Rahman Sunmonu and Louis Samuels were on target for Josh Dixon’s team who will hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they entertain Eynesbury Rovers.

In UCL Division One, Lutterworth Athletic suffered a 2-0 defeat at Radford last Saturday.