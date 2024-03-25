Mitch Austin congratulates goalscorer Jake Duffy at the end of the draw at Spalding on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Jake Duffy's goal five minutes into stoppage time secured a 1-1 draw for Mitch Austin's side, and denied their hosts top spot in the process.

It means the Bees stay two points clear at the top of the table going into Tuesday night's trip to Walsall Wood (ko 7.45pm).

With eight matches to play, the Bees still have their noses in front of Anstey Nomads and Spalding, who would have gone top if they had managed to hold on to beat Harborough at the weekend.

Harborough Town's players celebrate Jake Duffy's last-gasp equaliser at Spalding United (Picture: Phil Passingham)

All three title challengers are in action on Tuesday, with the Bees going to Walsall Wood, Nomads hosting in-form Quorn and Spalding entertaining Lye Town.

There then follows a busy Easter holiday weekend, with the Bees going to mid-table Coleshill on Saturday before hosting rock-bottom AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Beehive on Easter Monday.

Looking back at the draw at Spalding, Austin felt his team deserved at least a point.

"We didn't click massively, it wasn't the most entertaining, quality-filled game, but I am delighted we have ended up getting something out of it, because I think we did deserved it," the Bees boss told @HarbTownFC.

"When it's first versus second you have to throw a bit of caution to the wind, you have to try and create a moment, and Jake Duffy has created that moment for us. I am pleased for him, because he got injured and was out of the team.

"He is on his way back, he's not as sharp as he used to be die to the injury but he has just drawn us the game and I am delighted for him, and the players.

"Spalding will feel they had it wrapped up, certainly with the timing, but I felt we were worthy of a point."