Dress up for a bit more fun and a cheaper ticket

Supporters of Harborough Town who continue the festive fun will be rewarded with cheaper entry on Boxing Day.

The Bees play Oadby Town in The United Counties League Premier Division on Wednesday, December 26 at the HTFC Community Ground.

And, as an extra incentive for fans, the club is offering discounted entry of £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

To be eligible for these prices, fans have to turn up to the match wearing a Christmas jumper or Harborough Town attire,

such as a tracksuit or manager’s kit.

Laurence Jones, chairman of Harborough Town’s trustees, said: “The atmosphere will be very special on Boxing Day, but seeing a crowd full of Rudolf or Santa jumpers will make it that much more fun for families.

“At the very least, those who take part will be nice and cozy while they watch the action.

“With local bragging rights on the line, the match should be a cracker.

“What better way to spend Boxing Day afternoon with the family than being entertained in the fresh air cheering on your local team.”

The bar and catering will be open from 11am and the match kicks off at 1pm.

Before then, Harborough travel to Leicester Nirvana this weekend.

They go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with local rivals Rothwell Corinthians last weekend.

The Bees fell behind in the first half but they maintained their desire and hard work.

And it paid off, when Aaron Preston was fouled in the box the win his team a penalty.

Captain Ben Williams stepped up to take, and he calmly slotted into the top corner.

The result leaves Harborough 14th in the table going into the festive period.