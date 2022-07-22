Dodzi at the double as Harborough see off St Ives

Dodzi Agbenu scored two goals and set up the other in Harborough Town's 3-0 victory over St Ives Town

The match was the first left of the Carl Westbury Memorial Trophy with the second match between the two clubs set to take place at St Ives tomorrow.

And it was a good night for Dodzi Agbenu as his corner was headed home by Ben Williams after eight minutes before the forward scored the other two goals himself before half-time.

After their game at St Ives tomorrow, Mitch Austin’s team have two more friendlies as they make the short trip to Desborough Town next Tuesday night before they host Vanarama National League North side Boston United next Saturday (July 30).

That will be the final outing before Harborough kick-off the new campaign with a trip to Boston Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 6.

The Bees will then begin their first-ever season at Step 4 with two tough matches in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Harborough host much-fancied Halesowen Town on the opening day on Saturday, August 13 before they travel to another of the favourites Stamford three days later on August 16.

Other highlights of the fixture list see the Bees hosting Boldmere St Michaels on Boxing Day with the reverse fixture being on Easter Monday, April 10.

Harborough will travel to Corby Town on Saturday, December 3 and then host the Steelmen on Saturday, January 28.