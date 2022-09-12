Clubs to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as football returns
Non-League football is set to swing back into action this week.
Matches across the country were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
However, the National League have now confirmed that matches scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) night and next weekend, which sees a number of teams involved in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, will go ahead as scheduled.
In a statement, the National League said: “The League can confirm that further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, National League fixtures for the week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.
“Clubs, for all fixtures up until the funeral, will observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.”
Most Popular
-
1
More history made as Bees advance in the FA Cup
-
2
CRICKET: Dunton keep their hopes alive as Bowden juniors celebrate a fine season
-
3
National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football postponed this weekend
-
4
Changes are made to Academy staff roles
-
5
Dodzi at the double as Harborough see off St Ives
Tomorrow night’s games involving Home Counties clubs
Vanarama National League North: Brackley Town v Hereford, Leamington v Kettering Town, Peterborough Sports v Banbury United.
Southern League Premier Central: Stratford Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds.
FA Trophy, first qualifying round: Bedworth United v Harborough Town, Daventry Town v Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo v Corby Town.