Busy Bees book their FA Cup date at home to Biggleswade

Harborough Town celebrate their FA cup progress

PICTURES BY ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough Town booked their place in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Rothwell Corinthians.

They made it a successful reunion for manager Mitch Austin with his former club in their extra-preliminary round tie at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

Daniel Forbes celebrates Bees' second goal with Scott Mooney

Bees will now welcome Biggleswade FC in the next round on August 21.

Neither side managed to impose themselves for the first half hour, with both teams getting forward but no clear chances.

However Dan Forbes changed all that in the 38th minute with a flicked on header finding the net to put Harborough ahead in their cup tie.

Bees maintained their 1-0 lead to half time, then made a very positive start after the break with Merson Styles seeing a lot of the ball down the left and getting in crosses at every opportunity.

Goalscorers Daniel Forbes and Scott Mooney PICTURES BY ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough continued to apply the pressure with a series of corners, throw-ins and free-kicks deep into Rothwell’s half.

And it paid off in the 88th minute with substitute Scott Mooney slotting home after a neat turn.

Tuesday’s UCL Premier Division South league game was postponed because of opponents Cogenhoe’s FA Cup replay with Haverhill Rovers.

But Harborough will be back in league action on Saturday when they visit Easington Sports.

Lutterworth Town needed a replay to separate them and Saturday’s FA Cup hosts Newark after drawing 0-0.

Swifts had the majority of possession and plenty of chances but just couldn’t convert any of their shots on goal.

And sadly the result didn’t go their way in Tuesday’s replay, hosting the Premier Division North outfit.

Lutterworth were beaten 3-1, having been unable to respond after trailing 1-0 down at half time.

Newark scored their second ten minutes from time and made it 3-1 in the 92nd. Swifts’ consolation came in the 95th minute, Marshal Keenan scoring direct from a free kick.

Lutterworth Town return to UCL Premier Division South action on Saturday when Wellingborough Town are their visitors.

Lutterworth Athletic started their United Counties League Division One season at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat by Hucknall Town on Saturday at Watnall Road.

Ruing missed chances in a game Athletic felt they could and should have won, Kyran Taylor was their goal scorer.

And continuing their campaign on Tuesday evening at Kirby Muxloe, Athletic won 4-1 thanks to a Charlie Adcock hat-trick and wonder goal from Sam Burton.