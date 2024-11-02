Brilliant Harborough Town stun Tonbridge Angels to storm into second round of the FA Cup

Mitch Austin and his Harborough team were able to celebrate a stunning cup success at Tonbridge Angels (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town made yet more history on Saturday as a stunning 4-1 win at Tonbridge Angels saw them progress into the second round of the FA Cup.

Mitch Austin’s side had already gone further in the competition than ever before, and they will now have the chance of progressing to round three and the possibility of facing one of English football’s Premier League giants.

Harborough travelled to Kent to take on their Vanarama National League South hosts as big underdogs, but produced a quite brilliant performance and they now go into the hat for Sunday night’s draw.

After a tight first half, Paul Malone gave the visitors a huge boost before the interval as he netted the opener on 41 minutes, heading home Josh Walsh’s corner.

Ben Stephens then doubled Harborough’s advantage on 59 minutes, before the same player sent the 450 travelling fans into dreamland as he notched a third to end the game as a contest with 19 minutes remaining.

Harborough weren’t finished there though, as they put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal on 85 minutes, Dan Forbes firing home.

Tonbridge did have the final say as they netted five minutes into time added on, but it was no more than a hollow consolation.

It was a quite remarkable performance and result.

The Bees can now look forward to a second round clash, with the draw being made on the BBC highlights show on Sunday evening, starting at 7.45pm.