Brilliant Harborough Town make history as they reach FA Cup first round

The Bees, who had already gone further in the competition than ever before, were 1-0 winners over Bury FC to book their place in Monday night’s televised draw.

A sell-out crowd at the Bee Hive were sent into raptures as Ben Stephens’ 77th-minute penalty secured a memorable and deserved victory.

Harborough now go into the hat for the draw for the first round, and they could now come up against clubs of the stature of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Wrexham.

The Bees are ball number 58 in the draw, which is being made at Valley Parade, the home of Bradford City, and being broadcast live on BBC2 from 7pm on Monday evening.

Photographer PHIL PASSINGHAM was at the Bee Hive on Saturday to capture the excitement and celebrations!

Faces in the crowd The Bee Hive was full to capacity for the big FA Cup clash

Job done! Harborough's players and supporters celebrate their victory

First round here we come It was a day to remember for the Harborough Town players