Brilliant Harborough Town make history as they reach FA Cup first round

By Jeremy Casey
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 11:49 BST
It was a day to remember for everybody associated with Harborough Town on Saturday as Mitch Austin’s side made history by reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The Bees, who had already gone further in the competition than ever before, were 1-0 winners over Bury FC to book their place in Monday night’s televised draw.

A sell-out crowd at the Bee Hive were sent into raptures as Ben Stephens’ 77th-minute penalty secured a memorable and deserved victory.

Harborough now go into the hat for the draw for the first round, and they could now come up against clubs of the stature of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Wrexham.

The Bees are ball number 58 in the draw, which is being made at Valley Parade, the home of Bradford City, and being broadcast live on BBC2 from 7pm on Monday evening.

Photographer PHIL PASSINGHAM was at the Bee Hive on Saturday to capture the excitement and celebrations!

The Bee Hive was full to capacity for the big FA Cup clash (Picture: Phil Passingham)

The Bee Hive was full to capacity for the big FA Cup clash (Picture: Phil Passingham) Photo: Phil Passingham

Harborough's players and supporters celebrate their victory (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough's players and supporters celebrate their victory (Picture: Phil Passingham) Photo: Phil Passingham

It was a day to remember for the Harborough Town players (Picture: Phil Passingham)

It was a day to remember for the Harborough Town players (Picture: Phil Passingham) Photo: Phil Passingham

Match action from Harborough's 1-0 win over Bury FC (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Match action from Harborough's 1-0 win over Bury FC (Picture: Phil Passingham) Photo: Phil Passingham

