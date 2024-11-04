Brilliant Harborough Town handed FA Cup trip to Reading after Tonbridge success
The Royals will host the Bees at the Madejski Stadium on the weekend of November 29-December 2.
It is a fantastic draw for Mitch Austin and his players, with Reading in the Premier League as recently as 2013.
The Berkshire club are currently going through financial difficulties, and are currently up for sale, but they are still performing on the pitch under manager Ruben Selles.
The Royals are ninth in league one, just one point outside the play-offs, and are on a run of six wins in eight matches in all competitions.
The booked their place in round two with a 2-0 win over league two side Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
Harborough stunned hosts Tonbridge Angels on Saturday as they stormed to a 4-1 win in Kent.
Austin's side were 1-0 ahead at the break thanks to a Paul Malone header, before a second-half double from Ben Stephens and one from Dan Forbes saw them leading 4-0 going into stoppage time.
Tonbridge did manage a last-gasp consolation, but that didn't take the gloss of a brilliant day for Harborough, who have made round two of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.