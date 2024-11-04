Brilliant Harborough Town handed FA Cup trip to Reading after Tonbridge success

Harborough Town's players and supporters celebrate Dan Forbes' strike at Tonbridge Angels on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town have been richly rewarded for their stunning FA Cup first round success on Saturday with a trip to Sky Bet League One side Reading in round two.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals will host the Bees at the Madejski Stadium on the weekend of November 29-December 2.

It is a fantastic draw for Mitch Austin and his players, with Reading in the Premier League as recently as 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Berkshire club are currently going through financial difficulties, and are currently up for sale, but they are still performing on the pitch under manager Ruben Selles.

The Royals are ninth in league one, just one point outside the play-offs, and are on a run of six wins in eight matches in all competitions.

The booked their place in round two with a 2-0 win over league two side Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Harborough stunned hosts Tonbridge Angels on Saturday as they stormed to a 4-1 win in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin's side were 1-0 ahead at the break thanks to a Paul Malone header, before a second-half double from Ben Stephens and one from Dan Forbes saw them leading 4-0 going into stoppage time.

Tonbridge did manage a last-gasp consolation, but that didn't take the gloss of a brilliant day for Harborough, who have made round two of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.