Brilliant Bees secure play-off place as they cruise to final-day victory at AFC Sudbury

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town's dream of a remarkable promotion is alive and kicking after they secured a place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-offs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitch Austin's side had to win their final game of the regular season at AFC Sudbury on Saturday to seal a top five finish, and they did just that - cruising to a thumping 5-1 victory.

The bulk of the damage was all done in the opening half-hour, as the Bees raced into a three-goal lead to calm any nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Ben Stephens got the ball rolling with a strike on 13 minutes, and just four minutes later it was 2-0 as Connor Kennedy doubled the visitors' lead.

It was a dream start for Harborough, and they made sure of the points when Josh Walsh made it 3-0 with 31 minutes played.

Former Brazil international midfielder Sandro was back on the bench for the injury-hit Bees, and he made his second appearance for the club when he replaced Stephens 13 minutes from time.

The home side did pull a goal back through a penalty from Marcel Lewis six minutes from time, but that just sparked a late goal spurt from the Bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jutorre Burgess struck first to make it 4-1 in the 89th-minute, before Ben Starkie struck a fifth five minutes into time added on.

Reaching the play-offs is a remarkable achievement by the Bees, who at Christmas were steeling themselves for a relegation dogfight.

But their form since the 2-2 draw at Barwell on Boxing Day, when they fought back from 2-0 down at half-time, has been remarkable.

Since that day they have played 21 games in the league, winning 14 and drawing five of them, losing just twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their run has seen them claim a fifth place finish, and they will now travel to Kettering Town in the play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

The Poppies were title favourites for much of the season, but were pipped to the title by Bedford Town, who were 2-0 home winners on the final day against Stourbridge to seal title glory and promotion.

Kettering were held to a 2-2 draw by Banbury United.

The other play-off semi-final sees Halesowen take on AFC Telford United, and if Harbrough were to beat the Poppies, then they would travel to the winners of that tie in the final next weekend.