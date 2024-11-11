Brazilian ace Sandro's stunning Harborough Town signing all about his love of football

Sandro was at Harborough Town's clash with Royston on Saturday and took time out to pose for pictures (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Former Brazil international and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro admits his shock signing for Harborough Town happened due to his love of playing football, and the desire to get his boots back on again.

The 35-year-old is coming out of retirement and he is set to do it in the yellow of Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Harborough.

Sandro was at Harborough's 1-1 home draw with Royston as a spectator on Saturday, and speaking to Sky Sports he explained how the stunning move to seventh tier Bees came about - and he has one eye on that FA Cup second round tie at Reading.

Sandro was a guest of honour in a hospitality section at a Spurs home game that was also attended by Bees boss Mitch Austin and chairman Peter Dougan, and he said: "They are Spurs fans and they said to me 'Sandro, you look amazing... you should come and play for my team'.

Sandro chats with Peter Dougan at Harborough Town's match on Saturday

"I said 'guys, when is the game? I will do it'. They said 'Sandro, are you going to do this' and I said 'for you guys, it would be a pleasure to go there and help you'. I said 'I am free, and I can do it for you guys, no problem'.

"I do try to keep fit, I go to the gym and I run, but to play football is different, you have to do more than that. So now I need to improve my training!"

Sandro is actually currently suspended for two matches as he was red-carded in his final professional game for Belenenses in the Portugeuse Liga back in 2022.

Tuesday night's home date with Bishop's Stortford will see that ban come to an end, and then he will be available to make his Harborough debut, whenever that may be.

Sandro chats with Harborogh Town boss Mitch Austin after the 1-1 draw with Royston

But it is that Cup trip to Reading on Sunday, December 1 that is grabbing the attention, with Sandro desperate to feel that big-game atmosphere one more time - so much so that he is not bothered about how much Harborough will be paying him.

"They said to me that I am registered and I will be able to play in the FA Cup game," said the midfielder, who won 17 caps for Brazil.

"For me that would be a pleasure to come back after two years, just for a game like that, it is amazing.

"It is one more chance for me to play and feel the game again because I miss football.

"It will be so great to be in the changing room again, to do it one more time and to help Harborough as well.

"This happened just because I want to help them, and I did not ask for money.

"They said to me 'Sandro, we can pay you', and I said that I would do it for fun, because you have asked me.

"I said 'you are Spurs fans and I like you guys and were always so nice to me'. I can do it, no doubt."