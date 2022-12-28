It's been a year to remember for Harborough Town after their treble-winning campaign in 2021/22

The Bees rounded off an incredible calendar year in fitting fashion with a superb 4-2 victory over fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels at the Harborough Town Community Ground on Boxing Day.

Having taken the lead through James Ireland, Harborough then found themselves trailing 2-1 but two strikes from Nat Ansu and a Lewis Gwilliams own-goal secured the points and moved Harborough back into seventh place and to within five points of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places.

The victory capped a remarkable 12 months for Austin as his team after their memorable 2021/22 campaign, which saw them clinch the United Counties League Premier Division South title as well as the UCL Premier Division Champions Cup and the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Their title success saw them promoted to Step 4 for the first time and, with just over half the season completed, they are in the top seven and in with a shot of finishing in the play-off places.

“It’s a year we will remember for a long time,” manager Austin said.

“It’s nice to look back on that title-winning season and then look at the way we have kicked on.

“It was a steady start, I wouldn’t say it was anything to write home about but I think we have adapted quite well.

“We have been on a bit of a sightseeing journey with the teams at this level who we weren’t familiar with and who we were probably a bit in awe of.

“But we are into the second half of the season and we feel like we can challenge anybody.

“Whether we win, lose or draw we will go into every game without any fear and we do have a bit of an understanding of what we are up against now.

“But, as far as the year we have had is concerned, I am just immensely proud. It’s a club that is still on its journey to push forward.”