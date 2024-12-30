Boss Austin's praise as 'first-class' Harborough Town prove too strong for Leiston

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin hailed the 'first-class performance' of his players as Harborough Town secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Leiston Town on Saturday.

The win saw the Bees move up a place to 17th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table, but they are still only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and Austin is aiming to make sure everybody at the club keeps their feet on the ground.

The emphatic victory followed on from the comeback 2-2 draw at Barwell on Boxing Day, with Ben Stephens netting the opener on 10 minutes.

Luis Rose doubled the Bees' tally on 55 minutes, before late strikes from Connor Kennedy and Joel Carta added some deserved gloss to the scoreline of a match Harborough dominated.

"It was a first-class performance, as Leiston are no mugs and I am really, really happy," said Austin.

"The second half at Barwell (Bees were 2-0 down at half-time) I asked the players a question and they gave me a really good answer on the pitch.

"Then to take that into Saturday I am delighted, but it is only three points.

"We have a mission, and that is to stay in the league, so let's not get too hyped about it.

"It was a great performance, but it is just three points and I would happily take a scrappy 1-0 in the next fixture."

That next fixture is the little matter of a derby date with league leaders Kettering Town at the Bee Hive on New Year's Day (ko 3pm).