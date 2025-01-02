Boss Austin's delight as 'up for it' Harborough see off Kettering Town

Harborough Town defender Liam Dolman keeps a close eye on Kettering's Callum Powell (Picture: Peter Short)

Mitch Austin was in buoyant mood after seeing his Harborough Town side claim a memorable 2-1 New Year's Day derby win over league leaders Kettering Town at the Bee Hive.

Ben Stephens netted twice in the first half, either side of a Kai Fifield equaliser, as the Bees claimed a second straight win to move up to the heady heights of 12th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

It was a brilliant result for the Bees in front of a sell-out crowd, and was particularly sweet for former Poppies assistant manager Austin.

Talking to @HarbTownFC, Austin admitted: "That feels really good, but first and foremost, I have to make clear my feelings for Kettering Town.

"It is a club I admire massively, and before I had this gig (at Harborough) it is somewhere I always wanted to be, and that has changed now because I have my love for here.

"So as much as it has been brilliant to beat them, I will be respectful in the matter. Any other top of the league team I would let them have it loads!"

Kettering boss Richard Lavery admitted the Harborough players wanted the win more, while Austin admitted his players were once again 'at it' to seal the win.

"We had the lead at half-time, and then we had to focus on the wind, we had to focus on the fact we are playing the team top of the league, we had to focus on the fact that luck will generally go the top of the league side's way," said the Harborough boss.

"But we were up for it and we were at it.

"We have been at it since the second half at Barwell on Boxing Day, and it is a great way to go into the new year.

"We can now park everything that we have done, park all we have achieved, failed in in the league.

"This is where we need to start the year brightly, so I am quite happy.

"I said to them after the game, 'Ben Stephens got us there, you lot kept us there', and I couldn't ask for much better with a win in a derby in front of a big crowd."

The win lifts the Bees up to 12th, but in a very congested table, they are still just three points above the relegation zone.

Harborough face another tough test on Saturday as they travel to sixth-placed Stamford who, after Kettering's defeat, are now just eight points off the leaders with a game in hand.

Managed by Graham Drury, the Daniels saw their New Year's Day clash postponed, so will be aiming to get their new year off to a flyer this weekend.

"Stamford is a tough place to go and they have a very experienced manager," said Austin.

"They have a good squad and started the season really well, but then teetered a little bit.

"But he will look at the results from Wednesday and he will want to make an impact by beating us.

"It is our job to stay consistent, to remain as on it as possible, and see what we can do from there."