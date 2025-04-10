Boss Austin warns Harborough Town against complacency ahead of play-off run-in

The Harborough Town supporters behind the goal show their delight as Alex Morris's equaliser hits the net at Bedford Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Boss Mitch Austin is warning Harborough Town against complacency as they head into the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-offs run-in.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Bees have been in superb form since the turn of the year, losing just once in 18 league matches, a run they extended last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at leaders Bedford Town.

It was a result that saw Harborough drop to sixth, one place outside the play-offs, but with a favourable run-in they are still very much the favourites to clinch at least fifth place and earn a crack at promotion at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because their four remaining matches are against the teams currently sitting between 16th and 19th in the table, as they take on St Ives and Barwell at home, and Redditch and AFC Sudbury away.

On paper, they are all matches Borough will be favourites to win, but Austin has told his players they are going to have to be at their best.

"I have said to the boys, we are playing the teams in the lower positions but you have to apply yourselves,” Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"If go there and think any less of them, and don't apply yourselves right, then that's going to be your downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need to treat them like a Bedford, like a Halesowen or a Kettering Town, because that is where we are at. It is the same three points to be won at Kettering as there is at Barwell or St Ives and the rest of them.

"We are doing all the right things and we need to continue being consistent, we've lost one in 18, and I am really proud and very lucky to be this club's manager."

Austin was proud of his team for their performance at top dogs Bedford, a week after they had also drawn 1-1 with Halesowen, who were also top at the time.

"Anybody who is at the top of the league or in and around the play-offs is going to be really, really difficult to play, even the boys outside of the play-offs,” said the Bees boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at the results on Saturday, and Hitchin, who are fighting for their lives, have drawn against Kettering, who needed a last-minute equaliser.

"Everyone's a challenge, every game is tough, and no match is a gimme and Bedford are one of the best teams in the league.”

Looking back on the draw with the Eagles, Austin added: "We had a bit of a restricted camp and went to Bedford with the bare bones.

"We were missing key players, but it was a chance for other people to step up and show their worth, and I thought we were fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were worthy of a point and showed we are a good side that is one step away from being the real deal.

"Consistency is key, we are at the business end of the season and I am happy."

The Bees host St Ives on Saturday (ko 3pm).