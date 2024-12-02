Boss Austin so proud as Harborough Town give Reading a run for their money in FA Cup
The Bees produced a stunning performance at the home of the Sky Bet League One promotion chasers, securing a dramatic 3-3 draw to take the match into the extra half-hour before the home side eventually prevailed.
Harborough were in dreamland as they led 2-1 at half-time in normal time thanks to first-half strikes from Freddie Robinson and Riley O'Suillivan, and after the Royals had fought back to lead 3-2, Kai Tonge popped up with an 86th-minute leveller to ensure it was 3-3 at the end of normal time.
A quickire double from Chem Campbell at the start of extra-time secured the win for the relieved home side, but it was still a quite remarkable performance from Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central outfit Harborough, who were backed by a travelling army of more than 3,000 travelling supporters.
Former Brazil international Sandro made his Harborough debut as he started the game before being withdrawn at half-time, and Austin said: "I am proud of the whole day.
"The Sandro effect, I thought he was class in the first half.
"In the second half we were ahead against a league one club, I am so proud.
"Do we have any regrets? No. Have we got loads of memories? Yes.
"The hole journey has been fantastic. I am living in the moment right now, but we do now need to start moving up the league."
Harborough now have a free week before entertaining AFC Sudbury in the league on Saturday.
