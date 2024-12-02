Boss Austin so proud as Harborough Town give Reading a run for their money in FA Cup

Harborough's players celebrate Freddie Robinson's opening goal in the 5-3 FA Cup defeat at Reading on Sunday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin was beaming with pride after watching his side push Reading all the way before losing 5-3 after extra-time in their FA Cup second round clash on Sunday.

The Bees produced a stunning performance at the home of the Sky Bet League One promotion chasers, securing a dramatic 3-3 draw to take the match into the extra half-hour before the home side eventually prevailed.

Harborough were in dreamland as they led 2-1 at half-time in normal time thanks to first-half strikes from Freddie Robinson and Riley O'Suillivan, and after the Royals had fought back to lead 3-2, Kai Tonge popped up with an 86th-minute leveller to ensure it was 3-3 at the end of normal time.

A quickire double from Chem Campbell at the start of extra-time secured the win for the relieved home side, but it was still a quite remarkable performance from Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central outfit Harborough, who were backed by a travelling army of more than 3,000 travelling supporters.

Mitch Austin salutes the 3,000-strong travelling army of fans at Reading (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Brazil international Sandro made his Harborough debut as he started the game before being withdrawn at half-time, and Austin said: "I am proud of the whole day.

"The Sandro effect, I thought he was class in the first half.

"In the second half we were ahead against a league one club, I am so proud.

"Do we have any regrets? No. Have we got loads of memories? Yes.

Harborough striker Kai Tonge slots home to make the score 3-3 at Reading on Sunday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

"The hole journey has been fantastic. I am living in the moment right now, but we do now need to start moving up the league."

Harborough now have a free week before entertaining AFC Sudbury in the league on Saturday.