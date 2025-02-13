Boss Austin issues Harborough Town warning ahead of Bromsgrove trip

Ben Stephens races away to celebrate after scoring Harborough Town's dramatic last-gasp winner against Lowestoft on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Mitch Austin is warning his Harborough Town players to ignore Bromsgrove Sporting's lowly league position as the high-flying Bees prepare for a testing trip on Saturday.

The Bees will be aiming to maintain their play-off push when they make the trip to the Worcestershire, and a quick glance at the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table would suggest Austin's men will be big favourites.

But Austin is wary of a resurgent Sporting side, who have dragged themselves out of the drop zone in recent months following the appointment of Scott Adey-Linforth as manager in November.

They have hit a bit of bump in the road as they have lost their past two games, with the latest loss a 3-0 defeat at leaders Bedford Town on Saturday, but Austin knows his side will be up against a team containing some 'unbelievable' players.

The Bees were 2-0 winners over Bromsgrove at the Bee Hive in October, but Austin told @HarbTownFC: "Going to Bromsgrove with the form they are in, they are a totally different side to the one that played down here.

"They have some unbelieveable players and are a really good side.

"They have really turned the corner since the new manager went in there, and he deserves massive credit because they are one of the form teams in the league.

"It is going to be a tough one.”

And he added: “It is one game at a time for us, we want to try and keep in and around the play-offs and who knows? But it has been a great season so far.

"I will take a scrappy, horrible 1-0 win at Bromsgrove, but I think we have to be realistic and we know we are going to be facing one hell of a team.

"So let's prepare right, get the mindset right and do our best. That is all we can ask for."

Harborough will travel on a huge high after they secured a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Lowestoft Town on Saturday, Ben Stephens netting the winner 14 minutes into time added on!

The Bees were trailing until the 86th-minute when Riley O'Sullivan levelled, and the fit-again Stephens then added the late, late gloss!

The win saw Borough rise to seventh and they are now just three points outside the play-off places, and seven adrift of leaders Bedford.