Boss Austin hails Bees’ best as they maintain late-season promotion push

Ben Stephens scored twice as Harborough Town beat Stratford Town 3-1 on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin labelled Harborough Town's first-half performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Stratford Town as their 'best of the season'.

The Bees were 3-0 up at the break thanks to two goals from Ben Stephens and one from Luis Rose, and although the Bards pulled one back midway through the second half, it was job done.

The win sees Harborough move up to seventh in the table and to within four points of the top five and place in the play-offs, and they also have a game in hand on all the teams above them, except for fourth-placed Kettering Town.

Indeed, the Bees, who have lost just one of their past 14 matches, are only seven points off the leaders Halesowen Town with a game in hand.

Austin's men are flying at the moment, and he was delighted with how they saw off a Stratford side that started the day in fifth, and ended it in sixth one place and one point above the Bees.

"It was a brilliant first-half, and we could have been 5-0 up with the chances we had," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"The goals we did score put us in the position to manage the second half, and I am delighted, that is probably the best first-half of the season, home or away.

"In the second half we were trying to focus on a clean sheet, but we knew they were going to get a few harsh words in the changing room and they were going to come out and give you everything for 15 minutes.

"They were trying to get one and get back in the game, but I felt we dealt with that quite well.

"It was tetchy at times, but the lads need massive credit for getting us into the position where we could afford to give a goal away and still be successful and earn three points."

Harborough now have a free week before they travel to 15th-placed Bishops Stortford on Saturday.