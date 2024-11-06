Harborough Town have signed former Tottenham midfielder Sandro

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin admits he is 'gobsmacked' after he and the club pulled off the sensational signing of former Brazil international and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro.

The 35-year-old has agreed to join the Bees, with the shock move coming about after Sandro had a chance meeting with Austin at a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bees announced the signing on their website on Wednesday, with Austin saying: “What an unbelievable signing for the club, I really cannot express how I am feeling.

"I had a chance conversation with Sandro a couple of weeks ago and we got talking about football.

Sandro in action for Brazil at the 202 Olympics

"I told him about Harborough Town and the journey we are on, and he has been messaging me ever since to sign on, totally unbelievable and gobsmacked is how I would describe this signing.

"These sort of signings don’t happen every day, but when you get a chance to sign an ex-professional footballer who has played at the highest level in the Premier League and Internationally with Brazil, you just cannot turn it down.”

Sandro, who won 17 caps for his country and also played for the likes of West Brom, Queens Park Rangers, Udinese and Genoa, retired from professional football in September last year.

But he has kept himself in shape, and is now set to make a remarkable playing return for Harborough.

Sandro pictured with Harborough chaiman Peter Dougan (left) and manager Mitch Austin

“Being a Tottenham Hotspur fan myself I knew all about Sandro," added Austin..

"But when I looked back at a few photos online, and there he was stood in a Brazil team photo with the likes of Neymar Jr, Ronaldinho, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Marcelo, I was like what is going on, pinch me!

"But credit to Sandro, he has kept himself really fit and is an absolute great guy, down to earth who when the chairman and I met with him came across very genuine, polite and humble.

"You could really sense there was a real desire to get the signing done on his part, I am absolutely delighted to have him at our club.

"I think the players and staff around the club can learn great things from him and develop and watch his professionalism and understand what is needed if they want to progress and play at the highest possible level of the game.

"However long he stays we will all become better for it.”

Sandro, who cost Spurs £8m in 2010 when they signed him from Brazilian side Internacional, is now registered as Borough player, and will be eligible to play in the the FA Cup second round clash at Reading in a few weeks’ time.

Harborough chairman Peter Dougan added: “What can I say? Mitch has done it again!

"I don’t know how but what a signing this is, a real show of intent from the club to be as good as they can.

"When I met Sandro I have to say there was trepidation, but really I cannot speak highly enough of him and his professionalism and will to make this signing happen.

"Everything about the signing was positive, what negative could there possibly be?

"He will certainly help all the players around him and what a time to be one of those players, I am sure they will relish him being at the club as should we all.”