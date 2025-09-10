Boss Austin delighted as Harborough leave it very late to sink 'proper team' Quorn

Luis Rose (no.15) watches on as his header finds the bottom corner of Quorn's net (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin felt his Harborough Town deserved their dramatic last-gasp winner as they saw off 10-man Quorn 1-0 to stay top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night.

But he was also full of praise for the newly-promoted opposition, branding the latest visitors to the Bee Hive 'a great team'.

The match was top versus second, and Luis Rose was the Harborough hero, stooping to head home the only goal six minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game, sparking wild celebrations on and off the pitch.

The defeat was Quorn's first loss on the road since April, 2024 - when they also lost to Harborough!

Leicestershire neighbours Quorn had been reduced to 10 men in the 14th minute as midfielder Zak Goodson saw red, but if the Bees thought that would work to their advantage, they were mistaken.

"Quorn going down to 10 men has changed the game, they have had to sit in and soak up a lot of pressure and they were defensively outstanding," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"That is one of the best defensive performances I have seen in non-League football, and I thought the night was just going to peter out because of the opportunities we wasted, or the keeper saved or the defenders defended.

"Quorn are a great team, I have no shame in saying that, that is a proper side."

The late goal was reward for the Bees' persistence in the face of frustration, and Austin admitted he told his players to stay positive as they went in at the break all square at 0-0.

"I told the boys it was about mindset, I told them I didn't want them to give up until the very last minute," said the Bees boss.

"The match was a fight we were winning, but we couldn't knock them out, and then at the last minute right at the end we laid the final blow.

"Credit to how Quorn performed and it was a great Leicestershire derby, because they are the real deal. They are a very good team who played another very good team in Harborough.

"In the end it was an attack-versus-defence game and we got our just rewards. "We were wasteful at times, but we attacked the game with great directness and an attitude to try and score. I can't praise the team enough."

With Bishop's Stortford losing a second straight game, the win saw Harborough increase their lead at the top of the table to three points, with Spalding United now second after their 4-2 win at Kettering Town, who drop to fifth.

The Bees have a break from league action on Saturday as they host National League North outfit Worksop Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup (ko 3pm).