Boss Austin admits Harborough have a ‘target on their backs’ as they head into new season

Dan Cooper holds aloft the Carl Westbury Memorial Cup after Harborough's 2-1 win over Corby Town. The match was Cooper's last for the club, as he has been forced to retire due to injury (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Mitch Austin says his Harborough Town players will have 'a target on their backs' going into the new Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central season.

But the Bees boss believes his new-look team is 'capable of delivering' success as they prepare for the opening encounter, at home to Needham Market on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Harborough went through pre-season unbeaten, winning seven matches out of seven, and wrapped their preparations up on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Corby Town in the Carl Westbury Memorial Cup.

The Bees took an early lead through Liam Dolman and then dominated the opening 30 minutes, but the Steelmen hit back to level through Connor Tomlinson five minutes into the second half.

The game looked to be heading for a draw and a penalty shootout, but one of the club’s summer signings, Danny Newton, popped up to slot home an 88th-minute winner.

The match was also the final one to be played by Harborough stalwart Dan Cooper, who has had to retire due to injury, and he was given a guard of honour by both sets of players after the game.

Now it is down to the serious business for Austin and his players.

The Bees made light work of their promotion to Step 3 last season, shrugging off a slow start to the campaign to emerge as the division's form team after Christmas, surging to a top five finish and the play-offs.

They were narrowly beaten at the semi-final stage, going out on penalties to Kettering Town, and after a summer of recruitment and reshuffling, Harborough are many people's tips to clinch promotion this time around.

"A lot of people are talking about us, but a ball has not been kicked yet," Austin told @HarbTownFC. "Yes, we have signed some great players, and yes, there is pressure on us which we are absolutely fine with.

"I have been wanting to have pressure all of my football career to be honest, to be in a position where someone is touting us as favourites is quite nice.

"I have told the boys, from a mental point of view, that we will lose games of football. We don't know when, and all we have done through pre-season with these new lads coming in is win.

"We haven't felt any sort of adversity yet, and I will be judging them on adversity and whether or not they are a good part of the squad going forward with their mentality and focus when things don't go our way.

"At the moment it's all roses, everybody is delighted, we are happy, we're singing, we're winning that, we're winning this, but a ball has not been kicked.

"I have told the boys that there is a target on their backs, but I think they are capable of delivering, and I am delighted to be in this position, to have a bit of exposure."

Following this weekend's home clash with Needham Market, who were relegated from National League North last season, Austin's side face two away days at Spalding United next Tuesday (Aug 12) and Bury Town (Aug 16).

They then return home to play St Ives Town on August 23, and Austin will be keen to build on a very encouraging pre-season and get the serious stuff off to a flying start.