Bees swoop at the double to sign Brackley Town title winners Carline and Newton

Harborough Town have signed George Carline from Brackley Town (Picture: @HarbTownFC)

Harborough Town have landed a double coup with the signing of two Brackley Town's Vanarama National League North title winners from last season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees have already moved to retain the bulk of their squad from their impressive Pitchng-In Southern League Premier Central campaign, which saw them finish fifth and reach the play-offs, and manager Mitch Austin has now brought in two impressive new boys as well.

Joining from Brackley are defender George Carline and striker Danny Newton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Chesterfield, Gloucester City and Leamington defender Carline joins the Bees having been named in the National League North team of the season.

Harborough Town have signed Danny Newton from Brackley Town (Picture: @HarbTownFC)

"George is a versatile defender who will give us excellent options across the back line," Austin told @HarbTownFC.

"His experience will be invaluable to help us push on at the right end of the table.

"Adding George to our already announced retained list gives us a fantastic base from which to build."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining from the Saints is another experienced campaigner in Newton, who has also played for the likes of Stevenage, Boreham Wood and Tamworth.

A hard-working, tireles front-runner, Austin said of his new striker: "We are absolutely delighted to get a deal done with Danny, he is a defender's nightmare and scores goals.

"It was an area of the pitch that we identified at the end of last season that needed strengthening.

"He will complement our other forward players. He has had a great career so far and we hope that this will continue with us."