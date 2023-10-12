Bees strengthen squad with the signing of Cobblers goalkeeper James Dadge

News you can trust since 1854
Harborough Town have strengthened their squad with the signing of teenage Northampton Town goalkeeper James Dadge.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Harborough Town have signed teenage Northampton Town goalkeeper James Dadge on a work experience deal

The 18-year-old has signed for the in-form Bees on a work experience basis, and has already made an impact.

Dadge made his first team debut in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Trophy win over Biggleswade FC, and then on Tuesday kept his first clean sheet for the club in the 3-0 Northern Premier League Midlands Division win over Coleshill Town.

Dadge has yet to make a first team appearance for the Cobblers, but has been in the matchday squad as the substitute shot-stopper on several occasions.

"This loan will give James some valuable first team experience," said Northampton manager Jon Brady.

"We were looking to give James a loan move to allow him to play some games as part of his player development plan and we wish him well at Harborough Town."

Harborough’s statement on Dadge’s signing read: “Welcome to the #Beehive James.

"Thank you to Northampton Town for for the continued trust in helping develop their young players.”

