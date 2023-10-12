Bees strengthen squad with the signing of Cobblers goalkeeper James Dadge

Harborough Town have signed teenage Northampton Town goalkeeper James Dadge on a work experience deal

The 18-year-old has signed for the in-form Bees on a work experience basis, and has already made an impact.

Dadge made his first team debut in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Trophy win over Biggleswade FC, and then on Tuesday kept his first clean sheet for the club in the 3-0 Northern Premier League Midlands Division win over Coleshill Town.

Dadge has yet to make a first team appearance for the Cobblers, but has been in the matchday squad as the substitute shot-stopper on several occasions.

"This loan will give James some valuable first team experience," said Northampton manager Jon Brady.

"We were looking to give James a loan move to allow him to play some games as part of his player development plan and we wish him well at Harborough Town."

Harborough’s statement on Dadge’s signing read: “Welcome to the #Beehive James.