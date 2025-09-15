Brady Hickey runs away to celebrate his dramatic last-gasp winner for Harborough against Worksop Town on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Former Hull City and Derby County manager Phil Brown is set for an FA Cup date at the Bee Hive after Harborough Town were drawn at home to play Peterborough Sports in the third qualifying round.

The experienced Brown, who was also assistant to Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers, was appointed the new boss of the National League North outfit last week, and secured a first win in charge on Saturday as Sports beat Hornchurch 2-1 to progress in the Cup.

It is another tough draw for Mitch Austin's side, who produced a stunning fightback on Saturday to recover from 2-0 down inside the opening 14 minutes to beat another National League North side Worksop Town 3-2.

Bees keeper Elliott Taylor also made a penalty save with the score at 3-0, and it proved crucial as Riley O'Sullivan scored from the spot at the end of the first half to make it 2-1, substitute Ben Stephens levelled on 83 minutes and Brady Hickey won it in stoppage time!

It was another dramatic win for the Bees, and Austin told @HarbTownFC: "The goal just before half-time was massive, as the first 15 minutes was the worst I have seen us play since I have been here.

"We were finished at 2-0 and would have been dead and buried at 3-0, but Elliott saved that penalty. We then go in at half-time at 2-1 which meant we had something to get hold of.

"I didn't want us to get beaten lying down, and we gave them easy goals, but it is a fantastic result as we have pulled it out of the bag.

"Worksop are a very good National League North team, and that is something we aspire to be, and this was a very, very tough tie. A lot of their lads will be thinking 'what happened there', and that is credit to my team.

I am delighted with everyone, we have had an unbelievable league start and we have just come through a tie where we were 2-0 down and looked dead and buried, but to win 3-2 shows the character Harborough is all about.

"We're not world beaters, but we have got a good changing room and we will remain level-headed."

The Bees will host Peterborough Sports on September 27, but before that the league leaders have a Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central trip to Leiston on Saturday (Sep 20), and then go to Redditch United next Monday (Sep 22).