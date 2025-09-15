Bees set up FA Cup date with Peterborough Sports and Phil Brown after dramatic last-gasp win
The experienced Brown, who was also assistant to Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers, was appointed the new boss of the National League North outfit last week, and secured a first win in charge on Saturday as Sports beat Hornchurch 2-1 to progress in the Cup.
It is another tough draw for Mitch Austin's side, who produced a stunning fightback on Saturday to recover from 2-0 down inside the opening 14 minutes to beat another National League North side Worksop Town 3-2.
Bees keeper Elliott Taylor also made a penalty save with the score at 3-0, and it proved crucial as Riley O'Sullivan scored from the spot at the end of the first half to make it 2-1, substitute Ben Stephens levelled on 83 minutes and Brady Hickey won it in stoppage time!
It was another dramatic win for the Bees, and Austin told @HarbTownFC: "The goal just before half-time was massive, as the first 15 minutes was the worst I have seen us play since I have been here.
"We were finished at 2-0 and would have been dead and buried at 3-0, but Elliott saved that penalty. We then go in at half-time at 2-1 which meant we had something to get hold of.
"I didn't want us to get beaten lying down, and we gave them easy goals, but it is a fantastic result as we have pulled it out of the bag.
"Worksop are a very good National League North team, and that is something we aspire to be, and this was a very, very tough tie. A lot of their lads will be thinking 'what happened there', and that is credit to my team.
I am delighted with everyone, we have had an unbelievable league start and we have just come through a tie where we were 2-0 down and looked dead and buried, but to win 3-2 shows the character Harborough is all about.
"We're not world beaters, but we have got a good changing room and we will remain level-headed."
The Bees will host Peterborough Sports on September 27, but before that the league leaders have a Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central trip to Leiston on Saturday (Sep 20), and then go to Redditch United next Monday (Sep 22).