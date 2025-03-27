​Bees move into the play-offs and now face big test against leaders Halesowen Town

Jutorre Burgess is mobbed his his team-mates after firing Harborough Town into the lead at Bishop's Stortford on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Harborough Town face a crunch home clash with Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central leaders Halesowen Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Mitch Austin's men have enjoyed a brilliant run of form since the turn of the year, losing just once in 16 games to go from battling against relegation to becoming genuine play-off and title contenders.

The Bees suffered last-gasp disappointment in their clash at Bromsgrove Sporting on Tuesday night, conceding a goal four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to draw 1-1.

They had led 1-0 thanks to a penalty from top scorer Ben Stephens after just eight minutes, only to be pegged back at the death with Jack Newell netting.

Josh Walsh (right) leads the celebrations after he scored Harborough's fourth goal in their win at Bishop's Stortford on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

But the silver lining was the fact the point gained saw Borough move up to fifth and into the play-off places on goal difference, with just six matches of the season remaining.

They also closed to within just six points of top spot, with Halesowen having returned to the summit on Saturfay thanks to their 3-1 win over Lowestoft and morning leaders Kettering Town dropping points in a 1-1 draw with fellow high-flyers AFC Telford United.

The Bees now face two games that will go a long way to deciding their fate, as they host Halesowen on Saturday and then travel to second-placed Bedford Town a week later.

Speaking to @HarbTownFC, Austin said: "Home or away, we will battle and do our best against whoever.

"I think there will be more eyes on us now as well, we are a credible team, and there are some fixtures coming up that can make big impacts in the standings.

"At the start of the season, if you had given me this opportunity, to be able to affect the play-offs or the title, maybe not for ourselves but for other people, then I would have snapped your hand off.

"But it's about can we continue to be as consistent as we have been?"

Last Saturday, Borough had claimed an 11th win in 14 matches when they eased to a 4-0 win at Bishop’s Stortford.

Jutorre Burgess scored the opening goal on 20 minutes, and they then sealed the points with a three-goal rush inside the space of four second-half minutes as Alex Morris, Dempsey Arlott-John and Josh Walsh all hit the target.

"We are in a good place,” declared Austin. “A few people have asked if this is the right time to start hitting a bit of form, but we have actually been hitting form since January.

"We have been fantastic since then and we have not lost many. Does it mean anything right now? No.

"But the lads are in a good place and what I want them to do is enjoy the journey.”

Halesowen arrive at the Bee Hive in great form themselves, having won their past four matches and they are unbeaten in seven, while Borough have not lost in eight.