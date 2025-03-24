Bees buzzing as they bury Bishop’s Stortford to close in on play-offs

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Harborough Town closed to within a point of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off places with a stunning 4-0 success at Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.

And Mitch Austin's team can move into the top five if they can secure a win in their game in hand at mid-table Bromsgrove Sporting on Tuesday night.

Indeed, if they do secure the victory they will move to within just four points of league leaders Halesowen Town.

The Bees continued their brilliant run of form at the weekend, with Jutorre Burgess scoring the opener on 20 minutes.

Harborough were on song throughout, and sealed the points with a three-goal rush inside the space of four second-half minutes as Alex Morris, Dempsey Arlott-John and Josh Walsh all hit the target.

Talking to @HarbTownFC, a delighted Austin said: "We are in a good place. A few people have asked if this is the right time to start hitting a bit of form, but we have actually been hitting form since January if you look at it.

"We have been fantastic since then, we have not lost many and we are top of the form table.

"Does it mean anything right now? No. But the lads are in a good place and what I want them to do is enjoy the journey.

"We don't know where the destination will be, will it be play-offs, outside the play-offs?

"But I wanted them to enjoy Saturday because that is what football is about.

"It is about working your backside off, getting the ball down, playing some good football and scoring some fantastic goals.

"But we need to stay humble and not take anything for granted. It was a good day, but that's all it was."

Haborough saw off Stortford without top scorer Ben Stephens, but Austin is hoping he will be back for the trip to Bromsgrove who currently sit 14th in the table.

"I think Bromsgrove have got a great group, a great changing room and some great players," said the Bees boss.

"Since their new manager has gone in he has turned them around and deserves massive credit. So let's keep our heads down and focus on what we are doing."