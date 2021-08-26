Bees bounce back to keep up perfect league record

Nat Ansu scored what proved to be the winner as Harborough Town defeated Coventry United. Picture by Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Town bounced back from their Emirates FA Cup exit in perfect fashion as they maintained their impressive start to the new Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South season.

The Bees had Ben Jackson sent-off as they went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat to Step 4 outfit Biggleswade FC in the preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

However, Mitch Austin’s team returned to league action at the Harborough Town Community Ground on Tuesday evening and picked up a notable success.

They were up against Coventry United who arrived having won their first three matches but the Bees ended that record and kept up their own perfect start with a 2-1 victory.

James Ireland opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark and the lead was doubled with eight minutes to go thanks to Nat Ansu

Coventry did pull a goal back late on but the Bees saw things out to make it three out of three in the league ahead of the bank holiday weekend which sees them host Potton United on Saturday before heading to Eynesbury Rovers on Monday afternoon. Both games kick-off at 3pm.

Lutterworth Town also hit back from a weekend defeat with a midweek success.

The Swifts went down 3-0 at Coventry Sphinx on Saturday but then secured their second win of the season with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Desborough Town on Tuesday night, despite being down to 10 men.

Josh Dixon’s side looked to be in control after goals from Kade Lewis and Tendai Daire put them 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

However, Desborough pulled one back before half-time through Tom Gudyer and the Swifts were then reduced to 10 men after 53 minutes when Abdul Rahman Sunmonu saw red.

The visitors drew level at 2-2 with 18 minutes to go thanks to Brooklyn Biddle but just when it seemed the game would end in stalemate, Daire popped up with the winner deep into stoppage-time.

Lutterworth’s bank holiday weekend action begins tomorrow (Friday) night when they entertain Long Buckby and the Swifts will then head to GNG Oadby Town next Tuesday evening. Both games kick-off at 7.45pm.

Lutterworth Athletic went down 2-1 at Harrowby United in Division One last weekend, despite taking a 13th-minute lead through Kyran Taylor.

Athletic have a double-header of home matches over the bank holiday weekend.