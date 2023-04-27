News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
16 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Bees boss Mitch able to reflect on a successful debut season at Step 4

Mitch Austin is hoping Harborough Town can be “a force to be reckoned with” next season.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST- 2 min read

The Bees brought the curtain down on their first-ever season at Step 4 with an emphatic 6-1 win over Dereham Town at the Harborough Town Community Ground last weekend.

A sixth victory in a row, however, was not enough to see Austin’s team sneak into the Northern Premier League Midlands play-offs as they had to settle for a very respectable eighth-placed finish.

And, as he reflected on the campaign, boss Austin said: “There is a percentage of failures and a percentage of disappointments but the majority of it has been a success.

Mitch Austin addresses his Harborough Town players after their 6-1 win over Dereham Town on the last day of the seasonMitch Austin addresses his Harborough Town players after their 6-1 win over Dereham Town on the last day of the season
Mitch Austin addresses his Harborough Town players after their 6-1 win over Dereham Town on the last day of the season
Most Popular

“What we need to do now is take on board what we have done, good and bad, and improve on it next season.

“We have the ability to do that, we have a young squad and a thriving club that has great potential.

“We need to recruit right because we didn’t do that perfectly at a number of stages both with staff and players.

“If we get that right, then we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

The season certainly couldn’t have finished any better for Austin’s team as they rounded things off as the form team in the division.

Paul Malone and Joel Carta both scored twice while Dylan Hill and Dodzi Agbenu were also on target as Harborough hit back from a goal down to thrash Dereham on the final day.

“We did what we needed to do,” Austin added.

“We finished as the form team with six wins out of six and 18 points. We finished strong.

“I asked the boys to celebrate but to also reflect on where we could have just done a little bit better.”

Related topics:BeesHarborough Town