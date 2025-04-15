Bees boss Austin disappointed but proud as 200th game in charge ends in defeat

"I have told the lads that if we don't get into the play-offs then it is what it is, it's a bad day not a bad season"

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin was taking the philosophical view after his side lost ground in the race for a place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-offs with a last-gasp 2-1 home defeat at the hands of lowly St Ives Town on Saturday.

Former Bees player George Gyamfi netted a last-gasp winner for the visitors, with Ben Stephens having scored on 71 minutes to cancel out an early opener from Joshua Allen.

The defeat means Harborough have claimed just three points out of the past 12 available to them, a slump that has come at the wrong time, and leaves them two places and three points off the play-offs with just three matches of the season remaining.

Austin was unhappy with the result, and told @HarbTownFC: "I am disappointed, but it was a great goal to win the game.

"We have come out in the second half and threw everything we could at them, but just didn't have the quality a couple of times to put the ball in the net.

"We have been relying a lot on Ben Stephens and his goals, and we needed somebody else to stand up and be counted and it just isn't there at the moment.

"I am disappointed, but I have told the lads that if we don't get into the play-offs then it is what it is, it's a bad day not a bad season and be prepared to have a right good push next season."

Saturday's clash also marked the 200th match in charge of the Bees for Austin.

It is a notable landmark, and asked about his time at the club Austin said: "I look back on it with the best memories.

"We have gone from being a village club with 50 fans to being disappointed with losing with four games of the season to go and potentially ruin a play-off push in our first season at Step 3.

"And that after getting to the second round of the FA Cup and playing Reading.

"The town is fully behind us and this is a club that has transformed into something that is very credible, and I am very lucky to be here.

"I have some targets to achieve before I knock it on the head, and hopefully that's this season.

"I have really enjoyed my time here, and for how much longer who knows?"

The immediate attention for Austin will be a busy Easter weekend, as they go to Redditch United on Saturday and then host Barwell in the final home league game of the season on Easter Monday (ko 3pm).