Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin (Picture: Andrew Carpenter)

​Mitch Austin's side will be on high for the trip, having move up to second in the table on Tuesday night thanks to a narrow 1-0 win at promotion rivals Bedworth United.

Paul Malone scored the only goal of the game after 28 minutes as the Bees secured three points to leapfrog their hosts.

The win took Town to within two points of leaders Spalding United, and they also have a game in hand.

Saturday’s hosts Gresley are 16th in the table, claiming 10 points from their opening 11 games, and they proved they will be no pushover this weekend as they held Spalding to a 2-2 draw at home in midweek.

But the Bees will travel in in great form, having claimed seven wins in a row in all competitions.

Ahead of their midweek win, Town had moved up to fourth on Saturday thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow play-off challengers Lye Town.

The only goal was scored by Lye Town defender Dan Brookes, who turned a Rhys Hoeness cross into his own net just before the half-time break.

It was a close encounter with chances at both ends, and the Bees were indebted to a superb double save from teenager goalkeeper James Dadge in stoppge time to preserve their lead and secure the points.

Dadge, who turned 19 on Wednesday, claimed his second successive clean sheet following his loan move from Northampton Town, before adding a third at Bedworth.

Meanwhile, Harborough striker Silvano Obeng has joined Rugby Town on a month-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old has joined the Bees' Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division rivals, but the plan is for him to soon be back with Harborough.

Manager Mitch Austin said: "A loan for Silvano Obeng to get some valuable minutes in the tank - we look forward to welcoming him back in four weeks' time - full of confidence and added goals to his tally."